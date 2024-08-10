Dewkon Inter District School Football tournament: Bampathar School to face Numaligarh School in finals today

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bampathar BHS School, Charaideo will take on Numaligarh HS School of Golaghat in the final of the Dewkon Inter District School Football tournament at the Nehru Stadium on Saturday. Both the semi finals were held at the same venue today. In the first semi final Bampathar defeated Sivasagar Govt HS and MP School 4-0. The fate of the other semi final was decided via tie break and Numaligarh School won the tie against Dotma HS School (Kokrajhar) by 4-2.

Also Read: AIAT Senior School bow out from Dewkon Inter District School Football tournament

Also Watch: