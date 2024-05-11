Dhansena Memorial U-14 Inter School Cricket Competition begins in Guwahati city

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 17th Dhansena Memorial U-14 Inter School cum Coaching Centre Cricket Competition got under way at the Latasil ground on Friday. The competition was inaugurated by former cricketer Utpal Bhattacharya and Ashim Ghosal in presence of several other guests. River Rine Cricket coaching Centre, the host of the meet, also felicitated three former Ranji cricketers Mukut Das, Prafulla Kalita and Sumit Nag in the inaugural ceremony. Meanwhile two matches were held on the opening day of the competition and those were won by Machkhowa CCC and Ambari CCC (girls).

