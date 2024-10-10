Dhemaji: Sibsagar Commerce College triumphs at Inter-College Badminton Tournament

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Sibsagar Commerce College once again showcased its dominance in badminton by clinching the 1st position and winning the gold medal at the Dibrugarh University Inter-College Badminton Tournament, held at Dhemaji City College recently. This victory marks the college’s third consecutive gold medal in the prestigious tournament, bringing immense pride and honor to both the college and the local community. A total of 18 colleges participated in the tournament, where the team event saw a thrilling final match between Sibsagar Commerce College and Dibrugarh University PG team. Sibsagar Commerce College emerged victorious, defeating DU PG and securing their third straight title. The college previously won gold medals in 2022-23 and 2023-24, in tournaments organized by CKB Commerce, Jorhat, and DR College, Golaghat, respectively.

In the singles event, Pranjal Tamuli, a player from Sibsagar Commerce College, earned a silver medal after being narrowly defeated by Panigaon Omprakash Dinodia College, Lakhimpur, in the final match.

