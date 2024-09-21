All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton to be held in Dibrugarh

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Around 600 players from across the country will participate in the Yonex Sunrise All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament (Under 13, Boys/Girls), hosted by the Dibrugarh District Sports Association (DDSA).

Addressing the media at the Conference Hall of Jalan Outdoor Stadium, DDSA officials announced that the prestigious tournament will be held from October 22 to 27 at the Dibrugarh Multi-Purpose Indoor Sports Hall, which houses six courts for the matches.

In addition, the DDSA Indoor Stadium will be kept on standby for supplementary use.

Along with the players, approximately 700 accompanying guardians are expected to gather for the event.

The organizers have arranged accommodation in various hotels and guest houses across Dibrugarh for the participants.

Notably, this marks the first time in Dibrugarh’s history that a national-level ranking badminton tournament is being organized.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the President of the Badminton Association of India, along with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and representatives of the Assam Badminton Association, will be attending the opening and closing ceremonies as distinguished guests, the organizers confirmed.

DDSA President Kamakhaya Saikia, Vice President Manash Jyoti Dutta, and General Secretary Niranjan Saikia were present during the press conference, among other officials.

