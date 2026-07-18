Dhiraj Goswami to Lead Dibrugarh Warriors as Head Coach in Inaugural Assam Premier League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dibrugarh Warriors have appointed former first class cricketer Dhiraj Goswami as their head coach for the inaugural Assam Premier League (APL).The team on Thursday also announced popular Assamese singer Neel Akash as its brand ambassador while unveiling its coaching and support staff.

Dibrugarh Warriors became the first franchise in the competition to officially announce its coaching set-up. Nilesh Sharma has been appointed assistant coach, former Assam pacer Sujay Tarafdar will serve as the bowling coach, while Bhargav Sarma has been named strength and conditioning coach.

Expressing confidence ahead of the inaugural season, Goswami said the franchise is determined to assemble a balanced and competitive squad capable of challenging for the title.

“We are planning to build a strong squad capable of producing quality cricket. Our goal in the inaugural season of the meet is to win the title,” he said.

With just over a week available for preparation after the auction, which is scheduled on Sunday, Goswami admitted the challenge but remained optimistic about the team’s readiness.

“All teams will have only 10 to 11 days after the auction to prepare. I am confident that we will be able to put together a competitive side within that period,” he added.

The former first-class cricketer also described the APL as an ideal platform for Assam’s emerging cricketers to showcase their talent before the domestic season.

“This tournament provides an excellent opportunity for young and local players to display their abilities. Strong performances here could help them catch the attention of the selectors,” he said.

Franchise owner Arun Kumar Rai, brand ambassador Neel Akash, and Bhaskar Papukon Gogoi, Vice President of the Dibrugarh District Sports Association and advisor to the franchise, were also present at the event.

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