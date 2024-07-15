Dhrupad Kashyap clinches Ayodhana International FIDE Rating Chess title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dhrupad Kashyap of Assam clinched the title in the 6th Ayodhana International FIDE Rating Chess that concluded at the Assam Down Town University Auditorium at Panikahity on Sunday.

Dhrupad scored 8.5 points in the 9 rounds competition and remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. In the final round he beat Umashankar A of Puducherry. Kushal O of Andhra Pradesh and Anup Shankar R of Tamil Nadu, both scored 7.5 points, got second and third position respectively according to their tie-break score.

Ayushree Sarkar of West Bengal is adjudged as best women player of the tournament. Dipnalisha Borah and Ikshita Barman, both from Assam, got second and third position respectively in women category.

Altogether 284 players from different parts of the country participated in the tournament. Two players from the United State of America also participated in the tournament.

Champion Dhrupad received a cash award of Rs 50,000. Second position and third position holders got Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

Narendra Nath Datta, Chancellor of Assam Down Town University, attended the prized distribution ceremony as the chief guest. The others present on this occasion were Siben Datta, president, Bimal Sarma, general secretary, Suja Ul Islam Hazarika treasurer of Chess Players Parents Forum and others

