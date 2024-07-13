Dhrupad Kashyap takes sole lead in Ayodhana International Fide Rating Chess Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dhrupad Kashyap of Assam takes sole lead scoring 6 points from 6 rounds in the Ayodhana International Fide Rating Chess Tournament at the Assam Down Town University premises on Friday. In the sixth round Dhrupad beat Ajai Kumar Rai of Defence Accounts Sports Control Board. Kushal O of Andhra Pradesh, Umashankar A of Puducherry, Kumar Gaurav of Bihar, Chanda Ujan and Shankha Maity of West Bengal are following the leader with 5.5 points from same number of rounds.

