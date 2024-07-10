Guwahati: International Fide Rating Chess Tournament begins at Assam Down Town University Auditorium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 6th Ayodhana International Fide Rating Chess Tournament-2024, organized by Chess Players Forum started, got under way at the Assam Down Town University Auditorium, Panikhaity today.

Altogether 284 players from different parts of the country- Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya besides host Assam and also two players from USA are participating in the competition. Kushal O of Andhra Pradesh is given top seeding while Dhrupad Kashyap of Assam is second seed and Kumar Gaurav of Bihar seeded third.

The competition was inaugurated by Subodh Malla Baruah, Senior Sports Journalist of Assam. Other present on the occasion were N C Deka, Vice Chancellor of Assam Down Town University, Bandana Datta, Dean of Studies, Assam, Down Town University, Mukuta Deka, Vice Chairman of GMDA, Rajib Dhar, general secretary of All Assam Chess Association, Siben Dutta, president, Chess Players Parents Forum and others

The tournament, carrying a total cash award of Rs 3,00,000 will be held in the Swiss league system for 9 rounds.

