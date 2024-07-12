Seven players jointly lead in Ayodhana International Fide Rating Chess Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Seven players are jointly leading after the end of the fourth round in the 6th Ayodhana International Fide Rating Chess Tournament at the Assam Down Town Hospital Auditorium, Pani Khaity on Thursday. The seven players who are now on the lead are top seed Kushal O (Andhra Pradesh), Second seed Dhrupad Kashyap, fourth seed Abhishek Sarkar (Both from Assam), Ajai Kumar Rai (DASCB), Umashankar A (Puducherry), Chanda Ujain and Ayush Das (Both from West Bengal). All collected four points from their four outings.

