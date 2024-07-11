Seeded players begins well at Ayodhana International Fide Rating Chess Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Top seed Kushal O of Andhra Pradesh, Second seed Dhrupad Kashyap of Assam, along with several other players took lead in the 6th Ayodhana International Fide Rating Chess Tournament at Assam Down Town University Auditorium, Panikhaity on Wednesday. All the players after the end of 2nd round collected 2 points each.

In the second round Kushal O beat Manoj Kumar Deka of Assam and Dhrupad Kashyap beat Somraj Dey of West Bengal. Altogether 284 players are participating in the tournament.

