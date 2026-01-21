Dhruv, Mahananda shine in Gauhati Town Club’s big win

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Town Club (GTC) registered a one-sided victory, thrashing Ankurjyoti Club by a massive margin of 161 runs at Judges Field here today. The standout performers for Gauhati Town Club were Dhruv Raaj Borah and Mahadananda Borah.

Dhruv Raaj Borah remained unbeaten on 105 off 53 balls, smashing eight fours and eight sixes, while Mahadananda Borah narrowly missed a century, scoring 98 off 94 balls with 10 fours and three sixes. Jayesh Harlalka also made a useful contribution, scoring 68 off 58 deliveries with eight fours and three sixes.

Electing to bat first, Gauhati Town Club piled up a formidable total of 339 for 4 in their allotted 40 overs. For Ankurjyoti Club, Akash Basfor was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets for 82 runs.

In reply, Ankurjyoti Club were bowled out for 178 in 34.1 overs. Victor Kashyap played a lone fighting knock of 88 runs off 65 balls, which included 14 boundaries and two sixes. However, the lack of support from the other end proved costly.

Avinav Choudhury emerged as the most successful bowler for Gauhati Town Club with figures of 3 for 40, while Mahadananda Borah and Dhruv Raaj Borah picked up two wickets each.

Also Read: Little Master Willingdon Open squash: Monoshree finishes third