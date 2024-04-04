Local Sports

Dilip Kumar Chanda and Minati Chanda U-12 Cricket: Tanver Islam hits ton in WeRNE’s win

GUWAHATI:  Rode on Tanver Islam’s (132, 53 balls, 4X25, 6X4) century knock WeRNE beat South Point by 41 runs in the 2nd Dilip Kumar Chanda and Minati Chanda U-12 Cricket held in the city today. Earlier in the first game of the day The Elite registered 73 runs victory over City Cricket Coaching Centre.

Brief scores: 1st match: The Elite 192-6 (20 overs): Priyojit Choudhury 95, Aranya Sengupta 54, Nirvan Deka 2-29. City Cricket Coaching Centre 119 (15.1 overs): Unnav Goswami 56, Tusnik Sarkar 2-23, Tejas Narzary 2-24.

2nd match: WeRNE 245-3 (20 overs): Tanveer Islam 132, Rakibul Islam 39. South Point 204-6 (20 overs): Ayan Arzoo 73, Anik Roy 33, Gaurav Choudhury 2-26.

