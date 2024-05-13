Dilshan Manjar hits ton in NE Sports Association win in Dhan Sena Sinha Memorial Inter Cricket Coaching Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NE Sports Association and Rhinoland Cricket Academy won their respective matches in the 17th Dhan Sena Sinha Memorial Inter Cricket Coaching Tournament held at the Latasil ground here on Sunday. In the day’s opening game NE Sports Association beat River View Rising Star CCC by a huge margin of 108 runs. Dilshan Manjar of winning team scored an unbeaten hundred (100 no, 4X13, 6X3). Rhinoland in the other game beat Navaratna CA (Nalbari) by 7 wickets.

Also Read: Assam Cricket Academy appointing another foreign expert

Also Watch: