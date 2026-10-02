Dima Hasao U-17 Girls Basketball Team Felicitated After State Tournament Success

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HAFLONG: Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Chairman Mohet Hojai on Thursday felicitated the Dima Hasao Under-17 Girls Basketball Team at the District Sports Association conference hall in Haflong for securing the first runner-up position in the All Assam U-17 Girls Basketball Tournament.

The tournament was held from September 28 to 30 at the NF Railway Indoor Basketball Court, Maligaon, Guwahati, under the Assam Basketball Association in association with FIBA and the Indian Basketball Association.

The Dima Hasao team put up a strong performance throughout the tournament and narrowly missed the title, losing the final to the NF Railway team by just two points, 58–60.

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