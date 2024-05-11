Double crown for Chandogya, Padmapriya in boys and girls under 14 events of Asian Juniors Tennis Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chandogya T Pathak and Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar lifted the double crown in the boys and girls under 14 events of the Asian Juniors Tennis Tournament which concluded at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in the city on Friday. Chandogya beat Heet B Kandoriya in straight sets 6-1, 6-2 to lift the singles crown and later partnering with Pradnyesh Shelke defeated Rishav Kumar Prasad-Madhav Dadhich to complete the double crown. In the girl’s event Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar also won both singles and doubles titles. In the singles Padmapriya defeated Jahnavi Tammineedi 6-2, 6-3.

In a brief prize distribution ceremony trophies and certificates were handed over to participants by general secretary of All Assam Tennis Association Ankush Dutta.

FINAL RESULTS: Girls Singles Under 14: Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar (IND) Beat Jahnavi Tammineedi (IND) 6-2, 6-3. Boys Singles Under 14: Chandogya Tridive Pathak (IND) beat Heet Bhimshibai Kandoriya (IND) 6-1, 6-2. Girls Doubles Under 14: Sristi Kiran (IND) / Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar (IND) Beat Jahnavi Tammineedi (IND) / Parinitha Kutti Vattaprambil (IND) 6-3, 6-0. Boys Doubles Under 14: Chandogya Tridive Pathak (IND) / Pradnyesh Shelke (IND) Beat Rishav Kumar Prasad (IND) / Madhav Dadhich (IND) 7-6(3), 6-3.

