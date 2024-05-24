Assam Girl Phagun Jyoti Storms Into Semis of All India National Ranking Super Series Tennis Tournament

GUWAHATI: In a proud moment for the state, Assam girl Phaagun Jyoti has stormed into the semifinals of the girls U-12 doubles in the All India National Ranking Super Series Tennis Tournament on Thursday.

The competition is currently progressing in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Aryan Bharali, Phaagun Jyoti and Tutu Thapa claimed the double crown in the 26th India Club Open Tennis Championship that concluded in Guwahati.

In the closing ceremony, the prizes were distributed by Bimal Bharal and Diganta Thakur, president and general secretary of India Club, along with Ankush Dutta, General Secretary of AATA.

Earlier last year, Phaagun Jyoti of Guwahati won the singles title in the Girls under 10 years event in the All Assam Junior Ranking Tennis Tournament held at Silchar. Phhagun Jyoti is a trainee of All Assam Tennis Association.

