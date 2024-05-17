Upsets in semis of AITA Super Series U-14 Tennis tournament at Jorhat Tennis Club

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 6th seed Ayaan Shankar of Tamil Nadu entered the final of the boys singles event in the AITA Super Series U-14 Tennis tournament at the Jorhat Tennis Club court causing an upset by defeating the top seed Rishab Kumar Prasad of West Bengal 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-0 and 3rd seed Jahnavi Tammineedhi of Andhra Pradesh confirmed her spot in the Girls final by upsetting the 2nd seed Indrakshi Bhattacharyya of West Bengal 6-3, 7-5. All the final matches are scheduled to be played tomorrow.

Also Read: Jorhat: AITA Super Series Under 14 Tennis Tournament Witnesses Several Upsets In Quarterfinals

Also Watch: