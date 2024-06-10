National Arm Wrestling Championship concludes in Duliajan; Pranjit Saikia becomes Champion of Champions

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The 4th National Arm Wrestling Championship which was held at the Duliajan Club auditorium from June 6, concluded on Saturday night.

Over 400 players from 17 states including Kerala, Delhi, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland and hosts Assam took part in the 3-day-long event. Pranjit Saikia of Assam bagged the prestigious ‘Champion of the Champions’ mega title.

The Championship was held under the banner of Board of Control for Arm Wrestling in India (BCAI) and organized by the All Assam Arm Wrestling Sports Association (AAASA) in association with the Duliajan Arm Wrestling Association. The Championship was sponsored by Oil India Limited, Numaligarh Refinery Ltd, Assam Gas Company Ltd. and various other organizations.

Anfor Ali Haq, Resident Chief Executive of Oil India Limited, Ronnie Sehgal, President, BCAI, Aditya Goswami, President, AAASA, Upendranath Jena, Executive Director of Oil India Limited and Chairman of the Organizing Committee were present as distinguished guests during the concluding ceremony.

The national team will be selected for the next Asian Arm Wrestling Championship to be held in July in Bengaluru and World Arm Wrestling Championship to be held in September in Greece.

