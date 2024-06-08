Assam: National Arm Wrestling Championship Kicks Off At Duliajan

DIBRUGARH: The 4th National Arm Wrestling Championship got underway at the Duliajan Club auditorium in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Friday.

The Championship is held under the banner of Board of Control for Arm Wrestling in India (BCAI) and has been organized by the All Assam Arm Wrestling Sports Association (AAASA) in association with the Duliajan Arm Wrestling Association.

Over 400 players from 17 states like Kerela, Delhi, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Chattisgarh, and host state Assam are taking part in the event.

The Championship is being sponsored by Oil India Limited, Numaligarh Refinery Ltd, and various other organizations.

It is worth mentioning that the national team will be selected for the next Asian Arm Wrestling Championship to be held in July in Bengaluru and World Arm Wrestling Championship to be held in September in Greece after this tournament concludes.

Earlier, in the morning, the BCAI flag and AAASA flag was unfurled by Ronnie Sehgal, President, BCAI, and Aditya Goswami, President, AAASA respectively. Upendranath Jena, Executive Director of Oil India Limited and Chairman of the Organising Committee, delivered the welcome address.

Duliajan MLA Teros Gowala, Resident Chief Executive of OIL Anfor Ali Haque graced the event as distinguished guests.

