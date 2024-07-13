Durand Cup: Bodoland FC to face NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in Group E opener

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Local outfit Bodoland FC will take on ISL side NorthEast United FC in Group E opening encounter of the forthcoming Durand Cup which will kick off on July 30 (Kokrajhar Leg). The other two teams in the group are Odisha FC and Border Security Force (BSF).

The schedule of the championship is announced on Friday. The preliminary stage will be held in six groups and Kolkata will be the venue of three of them. While Kokrajhar will host group E, Shillong and Jamshedpur will organize the matches of group F and D respectively.

At Shillong the opening match will be played on August 2 between Shillong Lajong FC and Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army Football Team.

Complete schedule of Group E (Kokrajhar): July 30: Bodoland FC vs Northeast United FC (3 PM), August 3: Odisha FC vs Border Security Force (4PM). August 6: Odisha FC vs Bodoland FC (4 PM). August 9: North East United FC vs Border Security FC (7 PM). August 12: Bodoland FC vs Border Security FC (7 PM). August 16: Northeast United Fc vs Odisha FC (7 PM). August 21: Quarter Final (4 PM).

