Dynamo, Young Amateur play 1-1 draw in GSA ‘A’ Division Football League

GUWAHATI: Dynamo and Young Amateur shared points in the GSA ‘A’ Division Football League as their 2nd round match ended 1-1 draw at Nehru Stadium here today.

Dynamo went ahead in the game in the 22nd minute with a goal from Jigyas Deka. Young Amateur equalized in the 57th minute through Nitin Batula.

Both teams played attacking soccer in the second half and had multiple opportunities to score but were unable to convert them.

Following this match, Sunrise AC tops the points table with four points, while Young Amateur and Gauhati Town Club are in second and third place, also with four points, but trailing Sunrise on goal difference.

Tomorrow’s Match: Sunrise AC vs Maharana AC.

