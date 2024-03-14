City Cricket club, Gauhati Town Club (GTC) collect full points in GTC Women’s Cricket League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: City Cricket club and Gauhati Town Club (GTC) collected full points by winning their respective matches in the 1st GTC Women’s Cricket League at the Judges Field here today. City Cricket Club beat New star Club by 27 runs. Florina Taye (52 no) scored half century playing for the winning team. Hiramoni Saikia of New Star Club (40) also contributed well with the bat. In the other game Gauhati Town Club beat Icon Sports Club by 5 wickets. Amontika Munda (50) played a crucial role with bat in Gauhati Town Club’s victory. Shashi Mathur (46) and Anita Lodhi (39) were the major contributors for Icon Sports Club .

