Eastern Open Talent Hunt Boxing begins at DTRP Indoor Stadium in Guwahati city

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Eastern Open Talent Hunt Programme for Youth and Elite (men and women) started at the DTRP Indoor Stadium in the city on Tuesday.

Kausar Jamil Hilaly, Secretary, Sports & Youth Welfare Department formally inaugurate the event in the presence of Prodip Timung, Director, Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare; Antara Gogoi, joint director, Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare; Hemanta Kumar Kalita, Secretary General, Boxing Federation of India (BFI); Anil Kumar Bohidar, vice president, BFI and Kamal Gayary, president, Assam Amateur Boxing Association.

The tournament serves as a platform for participants to exhibit their prowess and potentially earn invitations to join the trials for inclusion in BFI’s national camps.

Prior to the main event, the junior and sub-junior categories of the programme concluded on Saturday, setting the stage for the upcoming battles of skill and determination among the elite and youth contenders. Altogether 183 boxers (junior and sub junior) have been selected for the main national event from the eastern zone talent hunt.

