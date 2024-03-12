REC Eastern Open Talent Hunt Programme: Boxing meet begins today in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: More than 1000 boxers from various parts of the country have converged upon the DTRP Indoor Stadium in Guwahati to participate in the REC Eastern Open Talent Hunt Programme. The competition is set to begin from Tuesday. A breakdown of the participants reveals an impressive roster: Elite men - 431, Elite women - 160, Youth men - 166, and Youth women - 50, with a cumulative total of 807 athletes hailing from approximately 28 states. Notably, the registration process has primarily been conducted online, with over 200 additional boxers opting for offline enrollment, as stated by BFI Secretary General Hemanta Kumar Kalita.

