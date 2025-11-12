Local Sports

Eastern Slam 2025: Ayaan Kaushik wins boys U-11 title

Ayaan Kaushik clinched the boys U-11 title at the Eastern Slam 2025 in Guwahati, defeating top seed Ved Sanganaria in the final.
Eastern Slam Squash 2025
GUWAHATI: The Eastern Slam 2025, an Asian Junior Super Series event, concluded at the Guwahati Squash Complex on Tuesday. Local boy Ayaan Kaushik won the boys U-11 title upsetting top seed Ved Sanganaria.

The closing ceremony was graced by Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain as the Chief Guest, Lakhya Konwar, the general secretary of Assam Olympic Association as the Special Guest along with Shiladitya Dev, President, Assam Squash Rackets Association.

Lovlina in her address, encouraged the young players to stay disciplined and keep pushing themselves, highlighting that the foundation of sporting success lies in consistency and hard work.

Final results: BU11: Ayaan Kaushik, IND, def. Ved Sanganaria (1), IND, 11-9 11-4 6-11 11-8 . BU13: Rishabh Shyam, IND, def. Dhairya Gogia (1), IND, 8-11 10-12 11-8 11-5 14-12 . BU15: Harshal Rana (1), IND, def. Dhruv Bopana, IND, 11-8 11-9 11-9 . Men: Aryan Pratap Singh, IND, def. Shamil Wakeel (1), SRI, 9-11 11-9 11-5 8-1 Ret. Women: Shameena Riaz, IND, def. Anjali Semwal (1), IND, 11-9 13-11 9-11 11-4 . MO35: Dharmender Wenwal (1), IND, def. Dhitishman Hazarika, IND, 11-3 11-1 11-2. MO45: Aditya Jaiswal (1), IND, def. Sumit Kumar, IND, w.o.. BU17: Lokesh Subramani (1), IND, def. Raghav Vashishtha, IND, 11-8 10-12 11-7 11-9 . BU19: Shiven Agarwal, IND, def. Shreyansh Jha, IND, 11-6 11-9 11-5 . GU11: Sameeksha Sugumar (1), IND, def. Gaurvi Ajmera, IND, 11-9 11-3 11-6. GU13: Nandikasree Kalaivanan, IND, def. Shanaya Parasrampuria (1), IND, 5-11 14-12 11-1 11-8 . GU17: Aadya Budhia, , def. Diva Shah (1), IND, 11-8 12-10 7-11 8-11 11-5. GU15: Anika Kalanki (3/4), IND, def. Arnaa Dwivedi, IND, 5-11 11-5 11-7 11-7 .Also Read: All India Postal Table Tennis Championship: Assam Postal team bag bronze

