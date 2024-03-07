Easy wins for NFRSA, Icon Sports Academy in GTC Women’s Cricket League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NFRSA continued their good run in the GTC Women’s Cricket League and defeated Gauhati Town Club by 8 wickets at the Judges Field here today. In the other game of the day Icon Sports Academy defeated 91 Yards Club by 7 wickets.

Brief scores: 1st match: 91 Yards Club 125-4 (20 overs)- Ruhina Pegu 52 (no), Khushi Sarma 50, Urmila Chatterjee 2-20; Icon Sports Club 126-3 (19.3 overs), RK Linthoingambi Devi 38 (no), Luiza Tamang 38 (no), Khusi Kumari 17.

2nd match: Gauhati Town club 77 (17.5 overs)- Gayatri Gurung 25 no, Rekha Rani Bora 6-7, Kalpana Chautal 2-1; NFRSA 78-2 (11.2 overs), Monikha Das 40, Kalpana Chautal 23.

