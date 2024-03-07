Local Sports

Easy wins for NFRSA, Icon Sports Academy in GTC Women’s Cricket League

NFRSA continued their good run in the GTC Women’s Cricket League and defeated Gauhati Town Club by 8 wickets at the Judges Field here today.
Easy wins for NFRSA, Icon Sports Academy in GTC Women’s Cricket League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NFRSA continued their good run in the GTC Women’s Cricket League and defeated Gauhati Town Club by 8 wickets at the Judges Field here today. In the other game of the day Icon Sports Academy defeated 91 Yards Club by 7 wickets.

Brief scores: 1st match: 91 Yards Club 125-4 (20 overs)- Ruhina Pegu 52 (no), Khushi Sarma 50, Urmila Chatterjee 2-20; Icon Sports Club 126-3 (19.3 overs), RK Linthoingambi Devi 38 (no), Luiza Tamang 38 (no), Khusi Kumari 17.

2nd match: Gauhati Town club 77 (17.5 overs)- Gayatri Gurung 25 no, Rekha Rani Bora 6-7, Kalpana Chautal 2-1; NFRSA 78-2 (11.2 overs), Monikha Das 40, Kalpana Chautal 23.

Also Read: NFRSA, 91 Yards Club win in GTC Women’s Cricket League at Judges Field

Also Watch:             

NFRSA
Icon Sports Academy

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com