Local Sports

NFRSA, 91 Yards Club win in GTC Women’s Cricket League at Judges Field

NFRSA and 91 Yards Club won their respective matches in the 1st GTC Women’s Cricket League at the Judges Field here today.
NFRSA, 91 Yards Club win in GTC Women’s Cricket League at Judges Field

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NFRSA and 91 Yards Club won their respective matches in the 1st GTC Women’s Cricket League at the Judges Field here today.

Brief scores: NFRSA vs City Cricket Club: NFRSA 144-5 (20 overs), Kalpana 44, Sapna 33, Sneha 2-13, City Cricket Club 54 (19.1 overs), Monika 3-6.  91 Yards Club vs Icon Sports Club: Icon Sports Club 123-6 (20 overs), Linthoinhambi 40, Anita 38, 91 Yards 124-3 (19.5 overs), Khusi 72, Varsha 36, Urmila 3-16.

Also Read: GTC Women’s Cricket League: NFRSA defeats Icon Sports Club by 8 wickets at Judges Field

Also Watch:             

NFRSA
91 Yards Club

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com