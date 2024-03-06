NFRSA, 91 Yards Club win in GTC Women’s Cricket League at Judges Field

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NFRSA and 91 Yards Club won their respective matches in the 1st GTC Women’s Cricket League at the Judges Field here today.

Brief scores: NFRSA vs City Cricket Club: NFRSA 144-5 (20 overs), Kalpana 44, Sapna 33, Sneha 2-13, City Cricket Club 54 (19.1 overs), Monika 3-6. 91 Yards Club vs Icon Sports Club: Icon Sports Club 123-6 (20 overs), Linthoinhambi 40, Anita 38, 91 Yards 124-3 (19.5 overs), Khusi 72, Varsha 36, Urmila 3-16.

