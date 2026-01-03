Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championship: Lovlina, Shiva in Assam squad

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam will field a 14-member contingent in the forthcoming 9th Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championship, scheduled to be held at Noida from January 4. The squad features all the top boxers from the state, including Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and former world championship medallist Shiva Thapa.

The squad: Men: Gourav Majumdar, Abhay Chetri, Pranto Jyoti Ghatowar, Shiva Thapa, Junaid Annan, Imdad Hussain and Vijay Deka.Women: Kampi Boro, Saraswati Boro, Dipanjuli Doimary, Ankushita Boro, Barbi Gogoi, Gitimoni Gogoi and Lovlina Borgohain.

