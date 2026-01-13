Elite Veterans win RP Barooah Memorial Masters T20 Cricket Tournament title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Elite Veterans won the 2nd RP Barooah Memorial Masters T20 Cricket Tournament by defeating NFRSA Veterans by five wickets in the final held at Mangaldoi on Monday.

NFRSA Veterans won the toss and elected to bat first, posting 129 runs in 19 overs. Abhay Rai top-scored with 50 (4x6, 6x3) off 30 balls, while Parag Das supported well with 42 (4X8) off 32 balls. For Elite Veterans, Tarjinder Singh picked up 4 wickets giving away 26 runs, and Imtaz Hussain returned figures of 3 for 23.

In reply, Elite Veterans chased down the target, scoring 130 for 5 in 18.3 overs. Tarjinder Singh led the innings with 44 (4x3, 6x2, 33 balls). Dipjyoti Debnath contributed 23 (4x1, 6x1), while Rajiv Kalita finished the match with an unbeaten 18 (4x4) off 8 balls. Santosh Singh was the pick of the NFRSA bowlers with 2 wickets for 11 runs.

Tarjinder Singh was adjudged Player of the Match, while Abhay Rai received the Player of the Tournament award. Dipjyoti Debnath was named Best Batter, Alongba Pongen won the Best Bowler award, Rajit Ali was declared Best Wicketkeeper, and Parag Das received the Best Fielder award.

