Falcon FC defeats United Brothers to enter semifinals of Bodo Swahid Cup Football Tournament

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Falcon FC from Kheroni, West Karbi Anglong, entered the semifinals of the 27th Bodo Swahid Cup Football Tournament. In the quarterfinals held at Goroimari playground in Langhin, Falcon FC defeated United Brothers from Diphu 2-0. Malangkiri Tisso scored the first goal in the 9th minute, followed by Kangthim Kro in the 21st minute.

The tournament is being organized by the Bodo Martyrs’ Memorial Trust and Langhin Tiniali Sports Association.

