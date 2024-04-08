Farokh Engineer reflects on his cricketing career

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: A flamboyant batter and an agile wicketkeeper from India in sixties-these few words are perhaps enough to guess the person. Yes, it’s Farokh Engineer.

The dashing opener, who played 46 Tests for the country, attended a special event named ‘An evening with the legend’ hosted by the Assam Cricket Academy at the ACA Stadium premises on Saturday evening. Engineer, recently received the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award from BCCI, in a conversation session with the renowned journalist Wasbir Hussain in the event revealed many interesting stories involving his illustrious career and his experience in the world of cricket. The legendary cricketer also shared his views on Riyan Parag and the present infrastructure of the Assam Cricket Association. Here are the highlights of the conversation…

What he says on his early days…

Engineer: I went to Don Bosco School in Mumbai, where Shashi Kapoor, the renowned Bollywood actor, was my classmate. I had already started playing cricket at that time. Podar College in Mumbai gave me the opportunity to play the game seriously. When I joined the college, there were not too many cricketers there, but a good team started to build up, involving me. Later, many top cricketers in the country, like Dilip Vengsarkar, Sandip Patil, and Ravi Shashtri, represented Podar College in various competitions.

On his debut in Test Cricket…

Engineer: I was selected for the Indian team in 1961 against England in Kanpur (scored 31 in the first inning). Actually, those days of playing Ranji Trophy for Mumbai almost ensured a place in the national team, as seven to eight players from Mumbai were always in the Indian squad on a regular basis. So once I started to play for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, it was in my mind that I could soon get a chance to play for India, and it happened. I went to bat in my debut Test when the opponent bowler was on hat-trick and all the fielders were cordoning me but I managed to hit three consecutive boundaries. I must admit I was a little bit sacred that time but on three occasions I middle the ball very well.

(His best knock in Test cricket came against the West Indies in the 1966-67 series in Chennai, where he scored a century (109, in 155 minutes, 4X18 ), and that too just after the launch of the first day of the Test. He could easily score the century before lunch, but it didn’t happen as he played just two balls in each of the final two overs before the break.)

His stint with County Team Lancashire…

Engineer: I was approached by four County sides, but I decided to join Lancashire for its great history and beautiful ground. I represented that side from 1968 to 1976 and during that period Lancashire won several titles, including the Gillette Cup. Famous Caribbean captain Clive Llyod was my teammate.

On his endorsement with Brylcreem...

Engineer: I was the first cricketer from India to be endorsed. It is just like receiving a jackpot. During our time, there was not enough money in cricket, and only Rs 50 was paid to us each day of Test cricket. There was an incident when we took a Test match to the last day, even though we could easily finish it on the fourth day as we required only a few runs. It was done because, otherwise, we wouldn’t get the last day’s money. So when Brylcreem, who already endorsed famous players like Denis Compton, came to me with the offer, I grabbed it. They gave me around 2000 pounds, and at that time it was a huge amount.

His meeting with Don Bradman...

Engineer: It happened during the 1967–68 tour in Australia. I was playing with rubber-soled shoes and got run out due to it. Bradman watched it. After the end of the day’s play, he came to our dressing room and wanted to know why I was wearing rubber-soled shoes. He later invited me to his residence. He even came to our hotel to pick me up. I could still remember Bradman welcoming me with a glass of carrot juice and later arranging dinner. He even dropped me off at the hotel around 9 o’clock at night. It was really a memorable experience for me.

On Garfield Sobers great knock of 254 playing for the World XI against Australia in an unofficial Test....

Engineer: That was one of the finest innings I have ever seen. I was selected for the World XI team twice. First in 1971 and second time in 1972. On the first occasion, I was alone from India, but on the second occasion, Sunil Gavaskar and Bishen Singh Bedi were also picked up in the World XI team with me. In the second innings of that game, held in Melbourne in 1972, we scored 500 plus runs, and Garry alone scored 254. During that epic innings, I was on the wicket for a certain period with Sobers. Some of his shots were absolutely amazing, and I could not control myself from praising him immediately with a big shout from the other end. Sobers was perhaps unhappy with the approach of Denis Lillee in the game, and he smashed the Australian bowlers across the park before taking his wicket (caught by Bedi) in the first innings.

On Riyan Parag’s future...

Engineer: Oh! He is a great batter. His offence and defence are equally good, and he is now also looking very mature. You can expect him on the Indian team very soon. Send my best wishes to Riyan.

About the infrastructure of ACA Stadium in Guwahati…

Engineer: You have really developed a nice infrastructure here. During my playing days, Assam was known only for its tea, but I am really surprised to see the present infrastructure of cricket here. It’s fantastic! This season, you are going to organize a few IPL matches, and your stadium is good enough to host Test matches too. I have seen your academy and am very impressed. I hope this academy will produce many quality cricketers for India in the coming days.

His tips to the young cricketers…

Engineer: Just remember, there is no substitute for hard work. Nothing comes easily in life, and you have to earn it through hard work and dedication.

Impact of the IPL on Indian cricket...

Engineer: I feel the IPL has played a big role in Indian cricket. It is helping the budding players to build their careers and also making them financially sound. But yes, the young cricketers equally give attention to earning the jersey of the Indian team, which should be the ultimate goal for a player.

Also Read: legendary Indian Cricketer Farokh Engineer in Guwahati city

Also Watch: