Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: FC Green Valley won the Tulsi Ram Kalita Memorial Football Championship title defeating Assam Rhino in the final by 3-2 at Chhaygaon on Wednesday. While Anjanjyoti Nath and Lokesh Kuli (2) scored for FC Green Valley, Hirakjyoti Das scored twice for Assam Rhino in the match. Hirakjyoti was later adjudged the best player of the final.

