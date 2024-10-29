Maharana AC beats Guwahati City FC 1-0 to earn full points in GSA A Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Maharana AC defeated Guwahati City FC 1-0 in the GSA A Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium here on Monday. Rajesh Das scored the lone goal in the 35th minute.

It was the second victory for Maharana AC in the league. They altogether played four games and collected 6 points. On the other hand Guwahati City FC are struggling in the competition and they just managed to earn one point from their four outings.

Guwahati City FC should blame themselves for losing three points in the game as the side wasted a series of opportunities in either half of the match. The story was same for Maharana AC also but they managed to capitalize one that was enough to ensure victory.

