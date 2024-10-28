Green Valley FC emerge champion in Guwahati Sports Association Inter-Club Athletics

Our Sports Reporter

GUWHATI: Green Valley FC emerged champion in the Guwahati Sports Association Inter-Club Athletics meet held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in the city on Sunday. Green Valley altogether collected 34 (21-9-4) medals to finish top at the medal tally. Navajyoti Club (15-11- 5) and Dynamo Club (8- 11- 3) bagged second and third places respectively. Altogether 150 athletes took part in the championship in 70 events. The president of Guwahati Sports Association Paresh Chandra Das attended the closing function and also handed over the awards.

