Jigyas Deka scores hat-trick in Dynamo Club’s win against Gauhati Town Club in GSA A Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: A stunning hat-trick from Jigyas Deka helped Dynamo Club to secure a 3-1 victory over Gauhati Town Club in the GSA A Division Football League match at the Nehru Stadium here today.

Jigyas made a significant impact early in the game, scoring his first two goals within a span of just two minutes—finding the net in the 9th and 11th minutes. He completed his hat-trick in the 56th minute to seal the win for Dynamo.

Gauhati Town Club managed to pull one back through AB Sanathoi, who scored 12 minutes before the lemon break.

With this result, Dynamo moved up to fourth place in the league standings with 7 points, tied with Nabajyoti, who are now in fifth due to a lower goal difference. . Maharana, also earned 7 points, but they occupied third place for better goal difference than Dynamo and Nabajyoti.

Sunrise remain at the top of the points table with 13 points, while Gauhati Town Club are second with 10 points

The fifth round of the league came to a close with this match, setting the stage for an exciting finish as teams continue to vie for top positions.

Tomorrow’s match: Young Amateur vs Guwahati City FC.

Also Read: Dynamo Club defeat FC Green Valley 3-0 to register convincing win in GSA A Division Football League

Also Watch: