Final Round of Satindra Mohan Dev Sub Junior Inter-District Football Kicks Off at Moran on September 19

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The final round of the Satindra Mohan Dev Memorial Sub Junior Inter-District Football will be held at Moran sports complex from September 19. Eight teams will take part in the championship. On the opening day Udalguri will play against Dibrugarh while Sivasagar will take on Silchar in the second match of the day. Other two quarter finals will be held on September 20 where Guwahati to clash against Dhakukhana and Kokrajhar will play against Nagaon. Both the semi finals will be held on September 21 and the final on September 23.

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