Final round (T-20 format) of Assam Premier Club Championship (APCC) from April 20

GUWAHATI: The final round (T-20 format) of the Assam Premier Club Championship (APCC) 2023-24 will begin at the Judges Field in the city from April 20.

The top 12 clubs have been divided into two groups. Group A comprises City Cricket Club (Guwahati), Super Touch Club (Tezpur), 4 Season Club (Karbi Anglong), Saptarshi (Tinsukia), Biswanath Blue Warriors, and India Club (Silchar). Teams in Group B are Rangia Cricket Association, NAPCC (Morigaon), Star Sporting Club (Nagaon), Cricket Club of Dibrugarh, Club Tiranga (Barpeta), and Tengapara Cricket Club (Kokrajhar).

The league matches will continue till May 4, with two matches scheduled daily at 8:30 am and 12:30 pm. The top-performing teams will advance to the semifinals scheduled to be held on May 5. The final will be held on May 6.

