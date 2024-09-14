Five posts to go for election in Annual General Meeting of Assam Olympic Association (AOA)

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Election will be held in five posts during the next Annual General Meeting of the Assam Olympic Association scheduled to be held in Dibrugarh on September 22. The five posts where elections will be held are Vice President, General Secretary, Joint secretary, Treasurer and Executive Council.

The final list of contesting candidates was published on Friday and altogether 78 candidates in fray for the election. The vice president post will witness the highest number of contesting candidates. Altogether 27 candidates will try their luck in 10 posts.

The general secretary and treasurer post will also witness a strong battle. Four candidates- Bhaskar Ranjan Das. Gitartha Goswami, Hemanta Kalita and Tapan Kumar Das- will challenge present secretary Lakhya Konwar. Same number of nominations was also submitted for the post of treasurer but later Bhaskar Ranjan Das withdrew his nomination leaving Bishnuram Nunisha, Ashoke Kumar Bharali, Kalyan Gogoi and Manab Deka in the field.

Meanwhile, elections will not be held in the assistant secretary and senior vice president post. All eight assistant secretaries were elected unopposed after other candidates withdrew their nomination paper. Altogether 14 candidates submitted nomination for 8 posts in assistant secretary and six of them later withdrew their nomination. The eight candidates who were elected unopposed are: Aftab Hussain, Angshuman Dutta, Arup Kumar Thakuria, Benazeer Rashid, Himangshu Shekhar Baishya, Rajesh Boro, Robin Saikia and Zahirul Haque.

On the other hand no election will be held in the post of senior vice president during the next AGM as all eight candidates withdrew their nominations. Election to select two senior vice presidents will be held after the new committee takes charge. The eight candidates who withdrew their nomination paper from the senior vice president post were Bhabesh Kalita, Bolin Chetia, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Kabiranjan Brahma, Lawrence Islary, Muralidhar Chowdhury, Pijush Hazarika and Ritu Baran Sarmah.

