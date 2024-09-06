Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal all set to re-elect president of Assam Olympic Association (AOA)

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is all set to elect unopposed as the president of the Assam Olympic Association during its Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held in Dibrugarh on September 22. Present president Sonowal was the lone candidate filing nomination papers on Thursday for the post of president and he will be elected unopposed if his nomination paper found valid during the scrutiny on Friday.

Meanwhile, altogether 108 candidates will contest for the different posts of the Executive Committee of the Assam Olympic Association. 77 candidates out of 108 filed their nominations on Thursday. Five candidates are in fray for the post of general secretary and the same number of candidates will contest for treasurer post. On the other hand 28 candidates submitted nominations to contest for the Vice President post.

The five individuals vying for the post of General Secretary are Lakhya Konwar, Gitartha Goswami, Tapan Das, Hemanta Kalita and Bhaskar Ranjan Das.

On the other hand Bishnuram Nunisa, Kalyan Gogoi, Manab Deka, Ashok Kumar Bharali and Bhaskar Ranjan Das are in the field to contest for treasurer post.

