Football: Assam placed in group D in Subroto Cup

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Sub-Junior Boys Category of the 63rd Subroto Cup Football will begin tomorrow at various venues in Bengaluru. Altogether 36 teams representing different states, union territories and educational organisations including two foreign countries will be vying for top honours in the competition. 36 teams are divided into eight groups and group winners will qualify for the quarterfinals. The group stage matches will continue till August 23.

Nazareth Model High School, Dima Hasao will represent Assam in the competition and they are placed in group D along with Mother’s Pride Public School, Himachal Pradesh, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Jharkhand (NVS), Fountain Head School, Surat and GSSS Mazara Dingrian, Punjab.

