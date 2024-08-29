Football: Young Highlanders travel to Ladakh for Climate Cup 2024

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC is set to participate in the second edition of the Climate Cup scheduled to be held in Leh, Ladakh. The team will be represented by its reserve squad – primarily U-17 and U-20 players – aiming to not only compete for the title but also contribute to raising awareness about climate change.

It will be the second competition for the young Highlanders after the Independence Cup in Mizoram. NorthEast United FC are placed in Group A with 1 Ladakh FC and Tibet National Team. The team will open their campaign against 1 Ladakh FC on September 1 and will play Tibet National Team on September 2.

All games will be played at AstroTurf Open Stadium, Spituk. Top two teams from each group will play the semifinals on September 5 and the final will be played on September 7.

Also Read: Guwahati: OILFC defeats ASEBSC to storms into final of Swahid Trophy Football

Also Watch: