G Plus and NFRSC Register Wins in Guwahati Premier League Football

G Plus Athletic and NFRSC both secured victories in their respective matches in the Guwahati Premier League, showcasing strong performances on the field.
Guwahati Premier League
GUWAHATI: G Plus Athletic made a winning start in the Guwahati Premier League Football defeating Sports Authority of India 4-0 in their opening game in the competition at the Judges Field here today. The side were leading 3-0 in the first half. Jack Wanswet opened the account for G Plus in the 7th minute and later Fready Jynwa (21m), Bickyson Kharkongar (45+) and Jack Wanswet (87m) increased the margin.

In the day’s second Game NFRSC registered a 1-0 victory over Red Bee Inc. Souvik Kar scored the only goal of the match in 22md minute.

Guwahati Premier League Football
G Plus and NFRSC

