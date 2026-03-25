Gargaon College Hosts Exciting Conclusion to Inter-Department Girls’ Cricket Tournament

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Gargaon College witnessed an exciting conclusion to its Inter-Department Girls’ Cricket Tournament on Monday, as the Department of Assamese emerged victorious against the Department of Geology in a thrilling final match held at the college sports field. The tournament, which began on March 9, saw enthusiastic participation from a total of 12 teams representing various departments of the college. Organized by the Gargaon College Sports Academy in collaboration with IQAC and the Women’s Cell, the event aimed to promote sportsmanship and encourage active participation among students.

The final match was inaugurated by noted academician Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal of Gargaon College, in the presence of Diganta Konwar, Vice-Principal, Dr. Surajit Saikia, IQAC Coordinator and Pranab Duwarah, President of the Gargaon College Teachers’ Unit, alongwith several other esteemed faculty members. The match was played in a 5 over format, adding intensity and excitement to the contest. In the final showdown, the Department of Assamese set a target of 46 runs against the Department of Geology and displayed exceptional skill and teamwork to defend the total, securing a well-deserved victory by 6 runs.

The champions trophy, ‘Artist Pensioner Biren Das Memorial Trophy’, was awarded to the Department of Assamese, while the runners-up trophy, ‘Durna Kanta Das Memorial Trophy’, was received by the Department of Geology. Both trophies were donated by Dr Boluram Das, Head of the Department of History. Adding to the celebration, Parinita Boruah from the Department of Assamese was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for her outstanding performance throughout the Tournament. The trophy was donated by Dr Saheen Shehnaz Begum, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, while medals for both finalist teams were donated by Dr Arandao Narzary, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry.

The tournament was successfully organized under the guidance of Gautom Hazarika, Dr Shomkai Manham, and Dr Arandao Narzary on behalf of the Gargaon College Sports Academy. The final match was officiated by umpires Gautom Hazarika and Sangeeta Chetia, ensuring a fair and competitive game.

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