Gauhati Town Club (GTC) defeats Ankurjyoti Club to lift Icon U-14 Cricket title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Town Club (GTC) lifted the Icon U-14 Cricket title defeating Ankurjyoti Club by nine wickets in the two-day final that concluded at Jagiroad on Sunday. Ankurjyoti Club, batted first, were bowled out 78 in their first innings and Gauhati Town Club finished their first innings 155. Ankurjyoti Club weren’t able to bat well in the second innings also and were bowled out 89. Bibek Thapa bagged 4-26. Later Gauhati Town Club chased the target losing single wicket.

The closing ceremony was attended by cricket secretary of GSA Nasir Gul Khan, Assistant secretary of GSA and former cricketer Sajjad Zaheer Hussain, Sushanta Biswa Sarma, SP, Assam Police and former Ranji cricketer Pratim Hazarika .

Individual awards: Player of the final-Nilabhra Nibir Medhi. Player of the tournament: Nilabhra Nibir Medhi. Best batter: Arjun Radha Bora. Best Bowler Siddhartha Das. Best fielder: Priyojit Choudhury.

Also Read: Tengapara Cricket Club to face CCD in Assam Premier Club Championship (APCC) Cricket final

Also Watch: