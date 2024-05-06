Tengapara Cricket Club to face CCD in Assam Premier Club Championship (APCC) Cricket final

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Tengapara Cricket Club will take on Cricket Club of Dibrugarh (CCD) in the final of the 6th APCC Cricket at the Judges Field here on Monday. Both the semi finals, held at the Judges Field here today, were badly interrupted by rain. Cricket Club of Dibrugarh defeated City Cricket club by 19 runs following the ACA’s rules after the match was stopped due to rain.

Later, the second semi final between India Club and Tengapara Cricket Club was also disturbed by rain and Tengapara Cricket Club declared the winner through spin of coin.

Brief scores: 1st semis-Cricket Club of Dibrugarh 103-5 (8 overs)- Jay Borah 36, Ishaan Ahmed 32, Mayukh Hazarika 2-27; City Cricket Club 58-6 (6 overs)- Hrishikesh Tamuli 21, Nishant Singhania 3-7, Rajat Khan 2-14 (match incomplete).

2nd semis- Tengapara Cricket Club 112-2 (12 overs), Asif Washimul 56 no, Rohit Sen 45 (match incomplete).

