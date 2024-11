Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Town Club (GTC) and FC Green Valley shared points in the Guwahati Premier League Football at the Judges field here today. The match between the two sides ended in a 0-0 draw. In the other game of the day Pride East Mavericks beat Assam Police 2-0, Wajid Ali scored the first goal of the match in 53rd minute and Jitu Ahmed increased the margin 9 minutes later.

