Yashbardhan’s century powers India U-19 to series win against Australia U-19

RAJKOT, Sep 21: There’s no stopping Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan. After his all-round effort earned him Player of the Match in the series opener, he followed it up with a 100-ball 122 (15x4, 2x6) to help India Under-19 beat Australia U-19 by 102 runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Youth ODI series.

At the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Monday, India U-19 opted to bat on a flat deck and made the most of it. Aaryavir Sehwag set the tone early. He began with a boundary, a familiar sight given his father Virender Sehwag’s penchant for attacking from the outset, but looked in no hurry after that.

Aaryavir played the ball on its merit and moved his feet well, putting together a patient 47 before a mix-up with V.K. Vineeth (87, 92b, 4x4, 6x6) ended his innings. The two had added 55 for the second wicket and given India a solid start.

Yashbardhan then took over. Picking up from where he had left off in the opening game, the teenager was initially watchful before gradually opening up. He played predominantly in the ‘V’, found the gaps and then began to put the Australian bowlers under pressure.

The heat and humidity offered little respite for the visitor, and once Yashbardhan found his rhythm, there was little Australia could do to contain him. His innings provided the backbone to India’s imposing 341 for seven.

Australia’s chase began poorly, with Mohit Ulva and C. Venkata reducing it to 29 for two. Jack Czosnek (81, 63b, 7x4, 4x6) and Blake Cattle then gave the visiting team hope with a 99-run fourth-wicket partnership.

Kavya Patel broke the stand by removing Czosnek, and Yashbardhan returned to make a late impact with two wickets. Australia’s challenge faded soon after, leaving India with a comfortable win and the series safely in its pocket. IANS

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