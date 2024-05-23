Guwahati: GCCC, Gurdon Cricket Academy Register Victories In U-14 Cricket Tournament

Intehaj Alam of The Academy of Royals shone with the ball with an impressive figure of 3-24.

Yugabrot Medhi also bowled decent spells with figures of 2-24 while Suraj Baishya also had a decent day with the ball clocking figures of 2-26.

The Academy of Royals fell short of the target by just one run managing to score 119 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Sheikh Rihan Ahmed was the star performer for The Academy of Royals with the bat scoring 26 runs. Rishav Das also contributed to their innings with 20 runs but their efforts went in vain.

Hitakrit Kashyap was the pick of the bowlers with impressive figures of 3-21 while Prasenjit Paul also delivered an impressive performance with figures of 2-14.

As far as the other match is concerned, Noonmati Cricket Academy scored 112 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. Harshit Yadav scored 35 runs while Adrita Chatterjee scored 29 runs for Noonmati Cricket Academy.

Gurdon Cricket Academy (GCA) comfortably chased down this target scoring 117 runs in 17.4 overs with 5 wickets remaining.

GCA's Bhargav Talukdar remained unbeaten on 40 runs and Nirvan Kalita also contributed to this comfortable victory scoring 22 runs.

Noonmati Cricket Academy's Harsit Yadav also delivered a decent bowling performance with figures of 2-19.