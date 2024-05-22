Guwahati: Noonmati Cricket Academy Defeats DPS In U-14 Cricket Tournament

GUWAHATI: Noonmati Cricket Academy (NCA) edged past Delhi Public School by 17 runs in the 17th Dhan Sena Sinha Memorial U-14 Inter School and Inter Cricket Coaching Centre Cricket held in Guwahati's Latasil ground.
Noonmati Cricket Academy batted first, scoring 104 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Adrita Chatterjee scored the highest runs for Noonmati Cricket Academy with an impressive 38 while Ronibhro Biswas of DPS produced a stellar show with the ball registering an impressive figure of 3-16.
Delhi Public School failed to chase down this target as they were all out for just 87 runs in 19 overs.
Kriti Kamal Deuri was the top scorer for DPS with 28, followed by Ronibhro Biswas with 16. On the other hand, Aditya Gupta and Karan Baishya of Noonmati Cricket Academy shone with the ball, both clocking similar figures of 2-14.
Meanwhile, Young Amateur Club had emerged as the champions of the GSA Qualifying Round Cricket tournament by defeating Sunrise Athletic Club by 4 wickets in the final held at Nehru Stadium on Monday.
While Tauhid Ali Talukdar of Sunrise Athletic Club bagged four wickets in the game conceding only 8 runs, Irfan Ali of Young Amateur Club remained unbeaten on 22.
It is also a moment to rejoice for both the teams as they got promoted to the ‘B’ Division Cricket League, marking a tremendous achievement.
Young Amateur Club's Irfan Ali was adjourned as the 'Man of the Match' in the finals while Tauhid Ali Talukdar of the Sunrise Athletic Club was bestowed with the Best Batsman award for his impressive performance with the bat.
The Best Bowler award was given to Nitul Ali of Sunrise Athletic Club for his exceptional display with the ball.
Last but not the least, Tauhid Ali Talukdar also clinched the Player of the Tournament award.