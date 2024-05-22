Guwahati: Noonmati Cricket Academy Defeats DPS In U-14 Cricket Tournament

GUWAHATI: Noonmati Cricket Academy (NCA) edged past Delhi Public School by 17 runs in the 17th Dhan Sena Sinha Memorial U-14 Inter School and Inter Cricket Coaching Centre Cricket held in Guwahati's Latasil ground.

Noonmati Cricket Academy batted first, scoring 104 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Adrita Chatterjee scored the highest runs for Noonmati Cricket Academy with an impressive 38 while Ronibhro Biswas of DPS produced a stellar show with the ball registering an impressive figure of 3-16.

Delhi Public School failed to chase down this target as they were all out for just 87 runs in 19 overs.

Kriti Kamal Deuri was the top scorer for DPS with 28, followed by Ronibhro Biswas with 16. On the other hand, Aditya Gupta and Karan Baishya of Noonmati Cricket Academy shone with the ball, both clocking similar figures of 2-14.