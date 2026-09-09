Goalpara lift JK Barooah U-19 Plate title with dominant six-wicket win over Morigaon

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Goalpara emerged champions of the Plate Group of the JK Barooah U-19 Inter-District Cricket Tournament 2026, defeating Morigaon by six wickets in the final held at Judges Field here on Tuesday.

Opted to bat, Morigaon posted 141/8 in 50 overs. Rajani Killing top-scored with 55 off 140 balls, while Ariyan Nashif Hussain also scored 55 off 111 balls. For Goalpara, Bhim Chetry was the pick of the bowlers with 4/34, while Binoy Krishna Debnath claimed 2/31.

In reply, Goalpara chased down the target in just 28.5 overs, finishing at 142/4 to seal a convincing six-wicket victory. Santush Dutta contributed 36 off 45 balls, while Binoy Krishna Debnath scored a brisk 35 off 34 balls and Rehan Islam added 16 off 27 balls. For Morigaon, Rekibuddin Ali, Prankrishna Kakati, Rajani Killing and Ariyan Nashif Hussain picked up one wicket each.

Individual Awards: Player of the Match: Bhim Chetry (Goalpara). Best Batter: Aniket Basfor (Silchar). Best Bowler: Bhim Chetry (Goalpara). Player of the Tournament: Ariyan Nashif Hussain (Morigaon).

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